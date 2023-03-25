Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.97%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

