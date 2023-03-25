InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

InflaRx Stock Down 3.4 %

InflaRx stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InflaRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

