InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
InflaRx Stock Down 3.4 %
InflaRx stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday.
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
