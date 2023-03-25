Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

