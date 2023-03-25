Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
