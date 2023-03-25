FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

