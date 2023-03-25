Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $274.25. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

