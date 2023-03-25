Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.72 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

