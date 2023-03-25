scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12, reports.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About scPharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCPH. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

