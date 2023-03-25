GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

