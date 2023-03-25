GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
