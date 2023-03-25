D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Earnings Results

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $297.38 million during the quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 212,878 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

