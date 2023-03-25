CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $183.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.