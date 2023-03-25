BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.