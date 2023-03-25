BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

