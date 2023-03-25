BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

