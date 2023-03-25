Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.