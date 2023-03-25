Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

