Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 208 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

NYSE:PH opened at $320.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

