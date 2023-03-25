Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 402 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

