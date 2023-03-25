Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

