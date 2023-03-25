Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 288 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

