Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 94 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.