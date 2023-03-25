Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $270.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

