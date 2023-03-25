Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 435 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

