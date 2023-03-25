Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.47.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

