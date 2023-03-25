Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

