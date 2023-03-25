Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

