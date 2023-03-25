Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

