Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $703.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

