Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 4.6 %

CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.