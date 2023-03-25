Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

