Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

