Allworth Financial LP Buys 101 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

