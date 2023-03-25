Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Acquires $13,825.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after acquiring an additional 501,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

