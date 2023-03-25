Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Acquires $13,825.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.