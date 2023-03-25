Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $262.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
