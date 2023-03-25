Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

NYSE MMC opened at $160.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

