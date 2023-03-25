Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,805 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.