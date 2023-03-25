Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 64,162 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

