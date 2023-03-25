Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,615 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

