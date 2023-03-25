Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

