iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stake Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,989,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $66.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

