Webster Bank N. A. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.