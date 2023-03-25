Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS IBML opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

