Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

