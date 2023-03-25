Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.