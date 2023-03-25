Webster Bank N. A. Has $102,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alibaba Group

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

