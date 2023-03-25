Webster Bank N. A. Sells 38 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $370.78 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.78.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

