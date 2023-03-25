iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $107.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.