UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22. 109,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,188,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

