Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $81,141,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.