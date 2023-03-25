Webster Bank N. A. Invests $54,000 in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

