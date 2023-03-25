Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

