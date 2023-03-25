11,405 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.